Mugshots : Madison County : 1/09/17 – 1/10/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/13 Foster Keith Roe Vandalism

2/13 Toni Crouse Aggravated domestic assault

3/13 Terry Thompson Criminal simulation, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/13 Sheron Falls Vandalism

5/13 Rhonda Loggin Violation of probation

6/13 Philip Blayde Failure to appear

7/13 Michael Webb No charges entered

8/13 Larry Horton Aggravated assault, theft under $500

9/13 Lakeisha Knight Aggravated child abuse or neglect

10/13 Jessica Arwood Simple domestic assault, vandalism

11/13 Anthony White No charges entered

12/13 Anthony Burgess Theft under $500, failure to appear

13/13 Angela Smith Violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/09/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/10/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.