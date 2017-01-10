Scattered Showers This Evening

by weather



Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Though the winds are lighter now than they were this morning, a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. tonight. Maximum sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible along with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. We already had winds gusting to 43 miles per hour this morning in Jackson causing isolated power outages and a few downed trees. Now comes the rain!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening. The rain, while coming in ahead of a cold front, is now looking like it will be more scattered giving some areas a little rain and others none. Temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

More rain is expected on Wednesday with breezy conditions though winds should mainly stay under 20 miles per hour. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com