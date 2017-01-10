U.S. postal inspectors offer reward in Stanton Post Office break-in

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to solve a weekend break-in at a Haywood County post office.

The Stanton Post Office was burglarized around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The office was closed until around 2 p.m. Monday due to a window being broken out during the burglary.

The retail area is now open during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.

The P.O. box lobby will continue to be closed when the retail area is not open until the window is replaced.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and select Option 2.