WEATHER UPDATE

A MILD WEATHER PATTERN WILL PREVAIL OVER THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK, COURTESY OF A SOUTHERLY FLOW OFF THE GULF OF MEXICO. PERIODS OF SHOWERS WILL ACCOMPANY DAYTIME TEMPERATURES AVERAGING 15 TO 25 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH THURSDAY.

A COLD FRONT WILL SETTLE INTO THE MID-SOUTH ON FRIDAY, BRINGING COOLER BUT STILL ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES TO AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 40. THIS FRONT WILL LIKELY PROVIDE A FOCUS FOR SHOWERS ON FRIDAY, BEFORE IT RETURNS NORTH AS A WARM FRONT ON SATURDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

