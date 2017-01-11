DEA raids north Jackson medical clinic

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Agency is executing search warrants at a medical clinic in north Jackson as well as at a local practitioner’s residence.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence at PreventaGenix on Murray Guard Drive.

Officers also are searching the north Jackson residence of Jeff Young, the nurse practitioner who runs the clinic.

The warrants are part of an ongoing federal investigation, according to Louis Goggans, a public information officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and wbbjtv.com for updates in this developing story.