Lawmakers approve new terms for 3 constitutional officers

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly has approved new terms for three constitutional officers.

On Wednesday, lawmakers elected Secretary of State Tre Hargett to another four-year term, while Comptroller Justin Wilson and Treasurer David Lillard will serve two-year terms.

All three were first elected in 2009 after Republicans took control of the Legislature from Democrats.

Hargett is a former chairman of the Tennessee Regulatory Authority and represented Bartlett in the state House from 1997 through 2006. Wilson is a Nashville tax attorney who was a top aide to former Gov. Don Sundquist, a Republican.

Lillard is a former member of the Shelby County commissioner and financial and tax attorney.