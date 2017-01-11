Man indicted in shootings of 3 people, Memphis officer death

by Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man in the shootings of three people and the death of a police officer in downtown Memphis in June.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Justin Welch has been indicted on 14 felony counts, including first-degree murder in the death of Memphis Police Officer Verdell Smith.

The indictment, which had been expected, charges Welch with attempted murder in the shootings of two people at a restaurant and another person outside the iconic Memphis Pyramid on June 4. All three survived.

Police said Welch then led officers on a chase in a stolen car before hitting Smith, who was clearing pedestrians from the vehicle’s path near Beale Street, a busy tourist destination.

A public defender has been assigned to defend Welch.