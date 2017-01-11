Milan police warn online shoppers about gift card scam

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MILAN, Tenn. — Authorities are warning online shoppers about the latest internet scam.

The Federal Trade Commission along with Milan police are asking residents to watch out for an Amazon gift card scam.

Scammers are posing as sellers and asking unsuspecting customers to pay with Amazon gift cards. A third party site is then used to convert those gift cards into cash.

“If you have an Amazon gift card, only spend it with Amazon,” Lt. Chris Vandiver with the Milan Police Department said. “If somebody is directing you to go purchase a gift card and pay for any item, don’t do it.”

Police also say to not give out personal information that could give a scammer access to a PayPal account.