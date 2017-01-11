Mr. Food recipe for Chocolate-Kissed Orange Squares

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, melted

1 (.25 ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup water

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 orange

1 cup dark chocolate chips

What To Do:

In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, granulated sugar, and butter; mix well. Press mixture into bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish. Refrigerate until ready to fill.

In a small, microwave-safe bowl, sprinkle gelatin over water; let stand 5 minutes. Heat in microwave on high power 20 seconds, then stir thoroughly until gelatin is completely dissolved.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and yogurt until creamy. Add heavy cream and confectioners sugar and beat 2 to 3 minutes, or until thickened and fluffy. Beat in orange juice, zest from orange, and gelatin mixture until smooth. Pour orange mixture into crust.

Cover and refrigerate 8 hours, or overnight.

Before serving, peel and cut orange into segments. Dry well with paper towels. Line a baking sheet with wax paper.

In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate chips 1 to 1-1/2 minutes, or until chocolate is melted, stirring occasionally. Dip orange segments halfway in chocolate and place on baking sheet. When chocolate has hardened, place orange segments on top of dessert.