Nashville schools to study cost of seat belts on buses

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville public school officials are going to study whether it’s practical to put seat belts on their school buses.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2jvO86W ) reports that the Metro Nashville school board voted unanimously Tuesday night for Director of Schools Shawn Joseph to look into the feasibility of such a move.

The vote came less than two months after six children were killed and dozens of others injured in a school bus crash in Chattanooga.

School officials said in December that seats belts would cost an additional $12,000 per new bus.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s top official has said since 2015 that three-point lap shoulder belts should be in buses, but the agency has stopped short of enforcement.