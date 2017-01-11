Opening of South Gibson County Elementary delayed

by Amber Hughes

MEDINA, Tenn. — Bad weather and waiting for state permits has officially delayed the opening of South Gibson County Elementary in Medina.

Construction of the $17.9 million facility started in September 2016 and was supposed to be ready by August 2017, but that’s not going to happen.

“Because of that hold up, we just don’t feel like it’s going to be ready in time,” Gibson County Special School District Director of Schools Eddie Pruett said. “We don’t want to rush it. We want to make sure we take our time and make sure everything is done correctly.”

Although the new elementary is expected to be finished in December 2017, students and staff won’t move into the new building until the 2018-19 school year.

“Teachers would have to come in over the holidays and get their classrooms set up,” Pruett said. “So that’s a lot of change to happen mid-year, when we can wait.”

According to the director of schools, overcrowding at Medina Middle School, which has third through eighth graders, was the reason the district pushed to get the new school built in time for next year.

Even though the school opening has been pushed to 2018, Pruett says it will not affect the education students will receive.

“Our teachers are great teachers, and they are going to be great teachers no matter where they are teaching,” Pruett said. “So any student in whatever grade is still going to get a great education.”

The new school will have more classrooms than Medina Elementary and will hold 1,200 students.