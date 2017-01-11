Police not yet enforcing Chattanooga gang ‘safety zone’

by Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Chattanooga police are not going to immediately enforce a temporary court order that prohibits 31 men accused of being gang members from associating with each other within a roughly two-mile “safety zone.”

Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2ijYLMH ) that authorities first need to train officers and develop procedures before moving forward with enforcing the temporary “gang injunction” that a judge approved last month.

In September, Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston called for alleged gang members to be barred from participating in 11 listed activities in the East Lake Courts neighborhood. Those activities include drinking beer and signaling a police officer’s arrival.

The men must publicly renounce gang membership and cannot have been arrested in the past two years to be dismissed from the injunction.