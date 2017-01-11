TBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Henderson County

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Henderson County.

According to a release, two deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11 p.m. to a home in the 50 block of Tumbleweed Drive in Reagan after hearing of an individual beating on a home’s door.

When they arrived, agents say Darrion Barnhill was there. They say he had outstanding warrants in Henderson County and was told to surrender.

Barnhill became aggressive toward the deputies, assaulting them and slamming one of them to the ground, according to the release. During the struggle, the release says at least one of the deputies fired a weapon and struck Barnhill.

The TBI said Barnhill was rushed to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital where he died.

The TBI is not identifying the deputies involved and says a team of forensic scientists is on scene to gather evidence and interviews.

