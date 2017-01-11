Warm and Windy Weather Continues Tomorrow

by weather

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Wednesday

Along with a few scattered showers today, it’s been another breezy day but much warmer! At 2:15 p.m. Jackson reached a temperature of 72°F tying the record high for today that was set back in 1995. We’ll have a chance to break tomorrow’s record when we could get even warmer than that!

TONIGHT

A few showers are possible with windy conditions overnight. Maximum sustained wind speeds will be 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 60s.

More rain is expected Thursday, especially in the evening as a cold front approaches the area. Parts of West Tennessee near the Mississippi River may encounter thunderstorms tomorrow evening. Another warm day of highs in the lower to middle 70s is forecast for Thursday.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com