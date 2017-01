WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

MILD AND OCCASIONALLY RAINY WEATHER WILL PREVAIL OVER THE MID-SOUTH INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, COURTESY OF BUILDING HIGH PRESSURE ALOFT OVER THE SOUTHEAST UNITED STATES.

DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL AVERAGE 15 TO 25 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL, DESPITE CONSIDERABLE CLOUDINESS. AREAS TO THE NORTH OF INTERSTATE 40 WILL SEE THE BEST CHANCES FOR RAINFALL.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com