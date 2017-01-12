Accused gunmen in unrelated Jackson shootings appear in court

by Mandy Hrach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two accused gunmen facing attempted first-degree murder charges appeared Thursday afternoon in Jackson City Court to learn their fate is now in the hands of the grand jury.

Police say 25-year-old Troy Taylor shot through a window Dec. 17 on Chapel Ridge Drive at a man in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

She was emotional as she testified about the day’s events.

“I wouldn’t let him in, so he went downstairs to the window and got his gun out,” his ex-girlfriend said. “When he got his gun out, he starting shooting at the house.”

She told the courtroom Taylor banged on her door several times the day of the incident, and when she didn’t answer, he came back to her apartment 15 minutes later and opened fire.

Court documents say Taylor fired four rounds at the apartment, with one bullet hitting the window where the man was standing.

Taylor’s case was passed on to the grand jury.

In a separate case, Tavaris Golden appeared before the judge.

He is also facing an attempted first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Christmas Day.

Documents say Golden was arguing with the victim outside of a house on Preston Street before shooting him in the torso.

The victim had emergency surgery at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for the wound, according to court documents.

Golden waived his right to a preliminary hearing, also sending his case to the grand jury.

Golden remains in the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.