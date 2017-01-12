Bruins playing for one another sparks seven game winning streak

by Ahmad Hicks

JACKSON, Tenn — USJ Head coach Oliver Simmons are currently on a seven game winning streak. How their able to get it done? The good old cliche term says Simmons, taking it day by day. The team got off to a rocky start, but has now bounced back. Coach simmons tells us how they got that done, and what his team needs to do in order to win this Friday against Sacred Heart.

“It’s hard work and there re-dedication to what we’re trying to do here everyday, which is build young man, that are good basketball players and their playing for each other,” Simmons said. “That’s what we call a team. We need to get stops. Basketball is a game of runs and we want to make our runs longer than their runs so in order to stop their runs, we have to get stops defensively, that’s what I been preaching.”

The Bruins will play Sacred Heart Friday and TCA Saturday.