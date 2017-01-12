Cold Front Dropping Temperatures Tonight

by weather

Weather Update – 6:00 p.m. Thursday

Temperatures today reached the lower to middle 70s across most of West Tennessee reaching record high temperatures! Scattered rain showers and drizzle continues to push through the area ahead of an oncoming cold front. This cold front has a potential to bring an isolated thunderstorms to the area but will likely bring everyone much colder temperatures overnight!

TONIGHT

Expect windy conditions to continue as the cold front comes in. Winds may gust up to 25 miles per hour this evening. There could be an isolated thunderstorm early in the evening, so don’t be surprised if you hear thunder! Temperatures will drop from middle to upper 60s this evening to upper 30s and lower to middle 40s by sunrise at 7:04 a.m. Friday morning. Areas of southwest Tennessee and northern Mississippi may have patchy fog to start the day tomorrow.

More scattered rain will be possible Friday with freezing rain possible northwest of Tiptonville in Lake County where temperatures may not warm up above 40°F tomorrow! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com