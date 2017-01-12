Dr. Ruffin one of five finalists for school superintendent in Huntsville, AL

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-Outgoing Jackson-Madison School Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin is being considered for the position of superintendent of the Huntsville, Alabama City Schools. That is according to the school system’s website.

The board will conduct interviews with each of the five finalists in a series of special called meetings. Dr. Ruffin is scheduled to be the fourth interview conducted on January 20.

The Huntsville School Board will chose the new superintendent on January 30, with that person taking over as school superintendent, March 4.