Education Vision Committee discusses fate of Beech Bluff Elementary building

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.- The Education Vision Committee continues to discuss the fate of a vacant Madison County school building.

The committee is made up of school board members and county commissioners.

One of the topics for discussion Tuesday was Beech Bluff Elementary, which the school board attempted to give to the county in early December. However, the county voted against taking ownership of the school.

“One of the major concerns that came up is just the money for the upkeep of the school and the personnel to actually continue to conduct the maintenance,” said Madison County commissioner, Jason Compton.

School leaders said the county will be most likely take control of the Beech Bluff property as soon as it finds an immediate use for the building, as they did with West Middle School. Until then, ownership is still under discussion.