Jackson nurse practitioner jailed in Memphis on assault charge

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse practitioner is jailed in Memphis, according to his attorney.

Jeff Young, 43, was booked into the Shelby County Jail Wednesday night on an assault charge, according to his attorney, Mark Donahoe.

Donahoe said Young has not been charged in connection with a Drug Enforcement Agency raid Wednesday of both his clinic and residence in north Jackson.

The judge set Young’s bond at $250 on the assault charge. Donahoe said he will be released sometime Thursday.

Donahoe said an assault charge filed against Young in September in Jackson has been dismissed.

Young’s PreventaGenix clinic is back open for business, according to Donahoe.

He said DEA agents currently are reviewing documents and computers taken during the raid.