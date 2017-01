Lady Bulldogs take down the Hawks

by Ahmad Hicks

JACKSON, Tenn — Thursday night the Lady Bulldogs took down Shorter University, 65-56. Following the game, head coach Mark Campbell talked about his team moving in the right direction.

“We’ve been through some stuff the last couple of weeks and just to be able to pull it out and to hear people encouraging one another,” Campbell said. “I felt like we had some fight in us a little bit, so it’s going to be a long road back, but this is a good first step.”