Madison County commissioners prepare for Tuesday’s meeting

by Eric Perry

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn– Thursday, Madison County Commissioners met in preparation for Tuesday’s January meeting.

“Primarily the firing range and the resolutions been re-worked that were tabled last month,” Chairman Gary Deaton said.

One item on the agenda for commissioners to discuss is a resolution that will now allow commissioners to have more say on new properties.

“Any venue that is approved by the planning commission will have to go through the county commissioners in the future,” Deaton said.

Such as shooting ranges.

“This time no matter what takes place, once the proposals being made, for example the firing range, it will have to go through the county commissioners,” Deaton said.

Another topic for Tuesday involves the school system and money.

“There were some concerns of how it would be utilized and if it was a duplication,” Deaton explained.

Deaton said the school board’s request for money will be revisited.

The school system is asking for more than $204, 000 for the architectural firm. That topic will be brought back to the floor that was tabled last month.

School superintendent Verna Ruffin and board members are expected to be at Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s their decision to make but it’s our decision to fund it,” Deaton said.

He hopes with the superintendent and school board members being there the commissioners will have a better understanding of what their plans are .

“Funding is what we do and all we are asking is for good communication and understanding so we know what we’re funding,” Deaton said.

Deaton also says groups like the “Education Vision Committee” which brings the two boards together has helped the communication

process.

The Madison County commission meeting takes place next Tuesday starting at 8:30 a.m.