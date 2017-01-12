Micro-development intended to help startups in downtown Jackson

by Bethany Thompson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new development in downtown Jackson will help local entrepreneurs.

Just a block away from the Farmers Market sits a small, empty lot with big potential.

“Some other cities have experimented with doing micro-housing and micro-retail, and this is kind of our little twist on taking that little idea and seeing what could work in Jackson,” Jackson Downtown Development Corporation Director Matt Altobell said.

With the help of a state grant, this micro-development will help three local entrepreneurs set up shop in downtown Jackson for a fraction of the cost.

“Startups typically don’t need a ton of space, and so a lot of time you are paying for space that you don’t need,” Altobell said. “Not everyone can afford the startup costs of leasing a large space.”

Those designing the new development have high hopes, hoping to have multiple uses for the space other than retail.

“There’s a small green space attached, and we are interested in activating that and having social programming, music and food, perhaps accommodating food trucks and what the community wants out of the space,” Altobell said.

The city said they hope to open the new space in early summer and will start taking applications in the next couple weeks.

“We’ve started getting inquiries,” Altobell said. “We are finalizing the application right now, and we are anticipating a good response to that and we are excited to see who is interested.”

The official announcement of the project will be Jan. 26 at the New Year, New Ideas forum at theCO.