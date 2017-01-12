Officials ID man killed in house fire near Bemis

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Fire officials have released the identity of a man killed in a recent house fire near Bemis.

Jean W. Parker, 88, was killed in the early Monday morning fire at his home on Bemis Cemetery Road, according to a release from the Madison County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental, according to the release.

The fire started around a wood-burning stove in the living room, according to the fire department. Investigators believe the fire escaped the confines of the stove while Parker was adding wood, the release states.

Parker reportedly was the only person who lived at the home.

Family members confirmed the home had a working smoke alarm, according to the release.