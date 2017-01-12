USJ girls looking to make a deep playoff run

by Ahmad Hicks

JACKSON, Tenn — In high school basketball, the USJ girls are off to a great start. Right now the Lady Bruins sit at a comfortable 13-2, but with the fast start, they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Last season the girls made it to sub state where their season would end. But having one of the best players in the area in Anna Jones and a bunch of pieces around her, making a run for the state title is what the team expects to do says head coach Tony Shutes.

“That’s the plan,” Shutes said. I think we have a chance, we made it to sub state last year and as I said earlier, we’ve had some girls that have grown up, matured and gotten better. So I feel like this year we have a great chance. But you know, it’s not the NBA where it’s the best of seven. It’s one night, so you just don’t want to have a bad night on the wrong night.”

The Bruins will get back on the court Friday night taking on Sacred Heart, then follow that up with a match up against TCA this Saturday.