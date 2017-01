WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

AFTER A WARM AND BREEZY THURSDAY, COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL BE FELT ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH FRIDAY. A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH TENNESSEE THIS EVENING STALLING OVER NORTH MISSISSIPPI BY FRIDAY MORNING. HIGHS WILL MAINLY BE IN THE 40S AND 50S NORTH OF THE FRONT, BUT SHOULD WARM WELL INTO THE 60S TO ITS SOUTH. SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS WILL ACCOMPANY THIS FRONTAL BOUNDARY.

THIS FRONT WILL LIFT BACK TO THE NORTH AS A WARM FRONT BY SATURDAY. MILD TEMPERATURES WILL RETURN TO THE MID-SOUTH, ALONG WITH AN INCREASE IN MOISTURE. RAIN CHANCES WILL DECREASE THIS WEEKEND, ONLY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ACROSS MOST OF THE AREA. HOWEVER, RAIN CHANCES RAMP BACK UP EARLY NEXT WEEK. EXPECT ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com