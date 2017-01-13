Accused gunman charged with attempted murder in Milan shooting

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MILAN, Tenn. — An accused gunman is charged with attempted murder in a Thursday afternoon shooting that injured a woman in Milan.

Corliss Milan, 21, of Milan is accused of firing a revolver into a vehicle on Ellis Street, according to court documents.

Police responded to the reported gunshots just after 3 p.m.

One round stuck the driver in the left leg and went through the floor board. The man riding in the vehicle, who was the only passenger, took the woman to a Jackson hospital.

The passenger identified the accused shooter and told police the man had threatened to kill him in the past, according to an affidavit.

Milan reportedly told police during an interview Friday that he did shoot the vehicle, according to court papers.

He reportedly told an investigator he gave the gun he used to an undisclosed person to get rid of it and that he does not know where the weapon is.

Milan is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence.

He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.