Auto mechanics warn of pothole damage to vehicles

by Jordan Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — When the rubber meets the road after the snow has come and gone, local tire shops see an increase in customers. Auto mechanics said they expect a higher demand this time each year in tire repairs.

“We’re in West Tennessee, so it can be 70 degrees one day and 15 the next, so typically that’s bad for roads,” Chris King, owner of King Tire, said.

The Jackson Street Department said there are trucks across the city checking for potholes.

“We have a truck that runs all the time just for emergency potholes,” Street Department Director Johnny Weddle said. “We have people that hit them and then they call, and we go out and repair it.”

King said even with crews working hard, it’s likely quite a few vehicles will end up needing a repair.

“If you hit a pothole, it can cause air to come out of the tire, and then you could not be aware of it and have a blowout,” King said.

Experts say if you think you might have messed up your vehicle, go ahead and get it checked out. It could save you money in the long run.

“We check them for free. We always check all four of them, so make sure it didn’t damage other ones that don’t always leak,” King said. “Sometimes the wheel can be bent but the tire actually does hold air, and that causes the tire to wear prematurely.”

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say they also are out repairing roadways. As a reminder for drivers, move over when you see road crews to keep everyone safe.