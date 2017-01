Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt gets $2,500 in sports gear from McDonald’s

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt got a generous gift Friday of $2,500 worth of sports equipment.

Even Ronald McDonald made an appearance Friday at the Boys & Girls Club on Osborne Street.

McDonald’s teamed up with Dr. Pepper Snapple Group to donate the gear.