CBR Rodeo returns to Jackson

by Amanda Gerry

JACKSON, Tenn. — CBR Championship Bull Riding is going on at the Oman Arena here in Jackson. Featuring riders straight out of Tennessee. The event tonight actually included contestants from 13 states and 1 from Mexico. Friday’s winner, Chandler Bounds from Lubbock, Texas.

If you didn’t get a chance to attend Friday’s exciting showcase, you’re in luck, because the stakes are even higher Saturday night as the winner bucks his way to a whopping thirty thousand dollars. Tickets are 20 bucks, get it? Bucks. Anyways that’s online. And 25 at the door.