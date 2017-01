Contact info for bus shuttle service for students from Whitehall Pre-K to Nova Elementary

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

A shuttle service will be provided for students who need it. It will be leaving Whitehall at 7:40 a.m. and will return to the school at 3:20 p.m.

If your child needs bus shuttle service from Whitlehall Pre-K to Nova Elementary, you must call Cathy Fitzgerald at (731) 506-3385 on January 18 or 19. It is important to call to reserve a spot on the bus.