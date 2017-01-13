Goodwill to make many Career Solutions cuts

by Mandy Hrach

JACKSON, Tenn. — People who need help finding work may find it even more difficult now that Goodwill is consolidating its Career Services offices.

Some West Tennesseans made it clear they weren’t happy with the decision.

“It’s going to knock quite a few people out of jobs, and it’s going to hurt people who don’t have as much income and need jobs,” John Burross said.

The cutbacks come after the company announced a restructuring process last fall, when the office in north Jackson was closed.

Communications manager Chris Fletcher says it has not yet been determined which locations will be consolidated.

“We believe it is a necessary and positive step to help us be more effective and efficient,” he said.

An estimated 200 employees across the region will be affected by this transition, according to Fletcher. He said those employees will have a chance to apply to other positions within Goodwill.

Some will be placed in Career Services, and some in other departments.

“Those who apply and are not selected will be paid for any unused vacation time and will be offered assistance in finding other employment,” Fletcher said.

He says the cutbacks will help the company become more cost effective and allow it to pursue its mission of helping people find employment.

“I don’t want anybody to come away with the idea that Goodwill is not going to provide its mission services in Jackson, because we most certainly will be,” he said.

Fletcher said people can help the company during this difficult time by continuing to donate items and shopping in the stores.