Man accused of leading Jackson police on high-speed chase

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — An attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase Thursday night in east Jackson.

Jerry Hardiman Jr. has been charged with evading arrest after allegedly refusing to stop his car for officers and taking off down North Parkway at over 90 mph.

Hardiman then took off on foot into the woods near Coolwood Drive before being taken into custody on nearby Tanglewood Lane, according to court documents.

Police say they later found 18 grams of marijuana in his car.