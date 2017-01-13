Mr. Food recipe for Fargo Hot Dish

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups spaghetti sauce

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mik

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 ounces wide egg noodles, cooked and drained

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef and onion 5 to 7 minutes, or until browned; drain off excess liquid. Stir in spaghetti sauce and pepper; heat 2 minutes.

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, milk, garlic powder, and salt; mix well.

In the baking dish, layer half the noodles, half the meat mixture, half the cream cheese mixture, and all the spinach. Repeat layers with noodles, meat mixture, and cream cheese mixture. Cover with aluminum foil.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until heated through. Remove foil, sprinkle with cheese, and bake 5 more minutes, or until cheese is melted.