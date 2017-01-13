Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/17 – 1/13/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/12 Jones Douglas Theft over $500

2/12 Timothy Long Simple domestic assault

3/12 Laquice Newbill Violation of probation

4/12 Jerry Hardiman Evading arrest, reckless driving, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/12 Jarmald Greer Failure to appear

6/12 Frank Trice Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 Douglass Beauregard Vandalism

8/12 Denzel Lee Failure to appear

9/12 Danny Collins Return for court

10/12 Cierra Crisp Failure to appear

11/12 Casey Smith Failure to appear

12/12 Brian Presley Shoplifting

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.