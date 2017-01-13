Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/17 – 1/13/17 January 13, 2017 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Jones Douglas Theft over $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Timothy Long Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Laquice Newbill Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Jerry Hardiman Evading arrest, reckless driving, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Jarmald Greer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Frank Trice Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Douglass Beauregard Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Denzel Lee Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Danny Collins Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Cierra Crisp Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Casey Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Brian Presley Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore