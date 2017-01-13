Newly-elected Tennessee Senate speaker names top staffer

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Newly-elected state Senate Speaker Randy McNally isn’t wasting much time in reshaping the leadership of his office.

McNally, who took over the chamber’s top post earlier this week, on Friday named longtime adviser Rick Nicholson to succeed predecessor Ron Ramsey’s chief of staff, Lance Frizzell.

Ramsey became Tennessee’s first Republican speaker since Reconstruction when he won the post in 2007. The Blountville auctioneer did not run for another term last year.

Frizzell, who earned more than $182,000 per year, had worked for Ramsey since 2007 and as his chief adviser since 2011. The Iraq veteran has also held positions in the House Republican Caucus and the state Republican Party.

Nicholson was a research analyst for McNally from 2001 to 2012, when Ramsey named him Senate budget director.