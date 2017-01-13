Police say man stole Yeti coolers, chainsaws from Jackson stores

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is facing a felony theft charge after police say he stole over $1,000 worth of items from two stores before being confronted by police at a restaurant.

Michael Lee White is accused of stealing two Yeti coolers from Academy Sports, according to court papers. An employee told police White put the coolers, valued at $349 each, into a cart and left without paying.

Another employee told police he saw a truck and trailer matching the description in the Lowe’s parking lot on Vann Drive.

Police located White in Longhorn Steakhouse. He then gave permission to search his truck, according to the affidavit.

When they went to his truck, police say White told them the stolen coolers were in the trailer.

During a search, officers also found two Husqvarna chainsaws that were new in the box.

A manager with Lowe’s in south Jackson told an investigator the store had video from earlier that day showing White steal the chainsaws, which are valued at $299 each, according to the affidavit.