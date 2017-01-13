Tennessee lawmakers face Feb. 9 deadline to file bills

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have until Feb. 9 to file legislation they want to have considered during this year’s legislative session.

The House and Senate on Thursday completed their organizational sessions that involved electing the speakers, assigning committees and adopting rules. Lawmakers will take most of the rest of the month off until Republican Gov. Bill Haslam delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 30.

Any lawmaker seeking to have legislation filed after the Feb. 9 deadline will have to gain approval from the chamber’s late-filed bills committee.

Much of that downtime will involve filing bills through the Legislature’s legal department.

House members are limited to filing 15 bills each, and the chamber’s rules say the body won’t take up legislation unless it also has a Senate sponsor.