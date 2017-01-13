UPDATE: School leaders announce dates and times for events for students of Whitehall Pre-K

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School System have an update on the Whitehall Pre-K Learning Center with dates and time for the upcoming events leading up to the first day of school..

School leaders will have a parent information meeting on Tuesday, January 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Jackson-Madison County Library in downtown Jackson. An open house will be held January 24 from 3-6 p.m. at Nova Elementary. Then January 25 will be the first day of school, operating regular hours, at Nova.

A shuttle service will be provided for students who need it. Contact information can be found in the “Seen on 7″sectionhi.