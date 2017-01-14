Championship Bull riding returns to the Hub City for 20th year

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday was the final day for the Bud Light Classic bull riding competition at the Oman arena. For the 20th year West Tennessee has shown up in high numbers for the championship bull riding competition.

“This is the 5th year for Championship Bull Riding to be here,” Championship Bull Riding Chief Executive Officer Benny Kude said. “We’re proud to be here. The Oman arena is a great place.”

Thousands of West Tennesseans filled the Oman Arena to watch the championship bull riders compete for $30,000 in prizes.

“I think its pretty cool,” fan Thomas Reed said. “These guy work their tails off all year long. It’s pretty cool that they can come to a little small town like this.”

The goal for each rider is to hold on for at least eight seconds, which isn’t an easy task. The crowd erupted as UT Martin graduate Jeff Askey held on earning 90 points in the first round.

“It’s fun family entertainment,” fan Caleb Thomas said. “What else could you want on a Saturday night especially since its raining. Don’t need to sit at home and watch TV, you can get out and be a part of West Tennessee.”

Many say they are happy this competition comes to the Hub City each year.

“Jackson and all the surrounding areas comes out and they support championship bull riding,” Kude said. “It’s one of our favorite places to be. You can’t beat the Oman Arena.”

There were 25 bull riders from eight different states competing. Jeff Askey, a UT Martin grad won $13,500 competing Saturday night.

Following Saturday’s competition country singer Jason Pritchett hit the stage to entertain the crowd.