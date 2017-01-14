Dozens honor Civil Rights Activist with annual parade

by Brittany Hardaway

BOLIVAR, Tenn — West Tennesseans gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday.

Dr. King’s courage, humbleness, and fight for justice encourages people around the world to celebrate him for his efforts.

For the 27th year in a row folks in Hardeman county hosted the Dr. Martin Luther King Day parade.

One parade attendee, Safiyah Suara said “It’s always been incredibly fun and I always just like seeing everybody just come together in this huge parade that everybody in the town just loves.”

This year’s theme is public education. For the past few years organizers said they’ve been using school leaders as Grand Marshal’s for the parade.

“As they go through college and enter their careers we want them to be mindful and just remember that their able to do what their able to do because of what Dr. King did when he was around.” Parade Chairman, Monroe Woods said.

The 2017 Grand Marshal came from Bolivar Central high school. The lady who was voted for the role by her classmates.

“So honored I’m so excited to be in the parade and actually my best friend was Grand Marshal last year so I’m guessing she led by example.” Cedeidra Ammons said.

Civic organizations, school clubs, and community members marched in the parade all to shed light on Dr. King’s dream.

A local pastor, Robert Williams said “his dream never was black over here and white over here but we all could be as one and that’s one thing I love about him is that his vision was that we would all be as one.”

“We want people to adapt what he stood for and kind of live it out, act it out not just on parade day but everyday.” Woods said.

MLK Day is an American federal holiday. Many schools and businesses will be closed this Monday in honor of him.