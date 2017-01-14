Gloomy Saturday

WEATHER UPDATE – 5:00 a.m.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the mid-south, including all of West Tennessee. If you are headed out the door this morning make sure you are aware of the limited visibility. We could see the patchy fog linger long into the afternoon hours.

Overnight the intense, dense fog gradually got worse with lowering temperatures. Both West and Middle Tennessee is dealing with this fog this morning. Today is going to be just as, if not worse as it was yesterday. We are going to see very similar, gloomy and rainy, conditions that we saw much of yesterday.

The clouds are going to stick around along with the drizzles, sprinkles and warm temperatures making for another day of spring-like conditions. Speaking of temperatures, it is unseasonably warm for this time of year! West Tennessee is somewhat split between a cold front that is not moving. Therefore temperatures could range anywhere from the upper 30’s to upper 50’s across the area today. Going into Sunday it is going to be the same exact story, except for temperatures getting slightly warmer.

For the rest of the week we could potentially see thunderstorms during the late evening hours and overnight hours on Monday. The upper 60’s, almost hitting 70° is what we will see all week long, accompanied with a chance of rain everyday of the week.

Everyone have a great and safe weekend!

