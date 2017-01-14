Hooked on Science: Block Balance

by Bethany Thompson

Block Balance

INGREDIENTS

15 Identical Rectangular Blocks

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Arrange the 15 identical rectangular blocks according to the picture on the right.

STEP 2: Carefully remove the bottom vertical block on the right side and observe. What are the effects of balanced and unbalanced forces on the motion of the blocks?

EXPLANATION

Adding blocks to your structure allows the center of gravity, of your structure, to shift from right to left. Once you remove the bottom vertical block, your structure perfectly balances over the bottom left block. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”