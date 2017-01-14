Hundreds of Christmas trees recycled at chipping of the green

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON, Tenn.–Christmas may be behind us, but the smell of fresh trees filled the air Saturday for the annual “chipping of the green” event.

For 30 years residents have been recycling live Christmas trees through this keep Jackson beautiful event.

With help from West Tennessee master gardeners the commission accepted trees at two locations until January 12th.

The volunteers turned the old trees into wood chips for composting or garden pathways.

Organizers say they chipped more than 550 trees this year.