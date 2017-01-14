Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity celebrates 106 years

by WBBJ Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The men of Kappa Alpha Psi celebrate 106 years as an organization.

Founded in 1911, this historically black Greek lettered fraternity is based on the motto of achievement in every field of human endeavor.

On Saturday, members hosted their 2017 founders day program.

Celebrating the achievements of some of the students in the Jackson- Madison county area and surrounding counties.

“The Jackson Tennessee alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi is committed to the Jackson Madison county community and the surrounding communities within the West Tennessee area and we’re definitely making an impact within the community that we dwell in,” Jerome Cephus III said.

Students were awarded in areas of community service, academics, athletics and fine arts.