One year later: residents remember the search for toddler Noah Chamberlin

by Amber Hughes

PINSON, Tenn. — It’s been exactly one year since 2-year old Noah Chamberlin went missing in the woods while on a walk with his grandmother.

Residents say they still can’t forget what would become a search uniting thousands from across the country.

January 14th of last year, hundreds of first responders and volunteers began searching the woods in Pinson. Exactly seven days later, crews found Noah Chamberlin in a clearing just outside the woods. Chester County residents say they will never forget Noah’s impact on the community.

“I think that since they’ve put up the sign, the Noah Chamberlin Memorial Highway here on hwy 45, I think it gives people a sense of remembrance when they come through,” Chester County resident Pat Bromley said. “And the one thing that I will not forget is the fact that the community came together, and people from all over the world and this country came together to find a little boy that was lost.”

First responders say they’re now working on legislation to help improve searches for missing children. An autopsy found Noah died from hypothermia and ruled the death an accident.