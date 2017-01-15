AKAs take over the movies to support Hidden Figures

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — 109 years of sisterhood and service was celebrated Sunday by the first black Greek lettered organization for women, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Members kicked off founders’ day with a trip to the movies by going to see the current top box office hit, Hidden Figures.

It’s based off a true story about three African American women at NASA who served as the brains behind outer space operations. What’s unique about those women is that all three are Alpha Kappa Alpha members.

Chapter President, Tracy Perkins said it was AKA members who indicated the movie needed to be shown on the big screen.

“We were encouraged by our national headquarters to make this our sisterly relations activity day.” Perkins said. “And so we got the word out to all of our members and we encourage them to bring their families out and let’s make this a family day.”

More than a hundred AKA’s participated, including members of the Theta Eta Omega chapter in Humboldt, Tennessee.