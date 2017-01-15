Dream weddings become reality at annual bridal show

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon hundreds of couples ready to plan their big day attended the annual wedding show downtown. Eat, drink and be married was the theme of this years annual bridal show. The Carl Perkins Civic Center was packed Sunday afternoon with folks looking to make their wedding day picture perfect.

“We’ve been doing this for over 20 years and this is perfect,” U92 morning splash host Jody Austin said. “This is to make every little girls day dream come true.”

For some brides talking to different vendors and seeing what services are offered has really helped the planning process.

“We’ve been trying to get some ideas and coming today has definitely opened our eyes at all the other stuff that we could be doing,” bride-to-be Abby Powers said.

Brides were able book their venue, find a caterer and even look at the latest wedding day trends during the fashion show. Couples could find their wedding day entertainment and even start planning the honeymoon.

“I learned a lot from it and the more I learn the better I make things for me and my wife,” Khabeer Muhammad said.

“I got a couple ideas and I’m going to go with a couple people here cause they come to the Memphis area,” bride-to-be Raychelle Smith said. “So it’s been a big help a got a good jump start.”

Although many ladies at the bridal show re planning their wedding for the first time, one couple was planning a vow renewal and had some advice.

“The most important thing is to tell the brides to just calm down,” Alisia Muhammad said. “Just calm down and it’ll all work out in the end. And you can just pass out and go to sleep after it’s all over with.”

Each year the bridal show donates part of the proceeds to a local charity. This years show will benefit the New Life Church of Jackson G.L.A.R.E. youth group’s trip to youth america in Oklahoma.