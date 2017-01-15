Jackson’s LIFELINE in need of type O negative blood donors

by Mandy Hrach

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services of West Tennessee is in a need for more type O negative blood.

Officials at the blood center say they request that people with all types of blood donate this week, but there is an alarming need for type O negative.

“Because O negative units are sometimes given in emergency situations when there is no time to spare and because O negative patients many times cannot be switched to any other blood type, we can’t overstate the importance of having this blood available for patients in need,”said Jenny French, Product Coordinator for LIFELINE Blood Services.

“We do not have enough O negative blood for our current hospital orders and we are counting on the public to respond to this situation,” she added.

Donors with type O negative blood are asked to come in to the center Monday or Tuesday.

Blood Center donor hours at 183 Sterling Farms Drive are:

Monday through Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The LIFELINE Bloodmobiles will be out in West Tennessee this week at the following locations:

Monday, Jan. 16-McKenzie Healthcare and Rehab from 11:30 – 4:30

Southside Church of Christ, Dresden from 12-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18-First Pentecostal Church, Huntingdon, 2-6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19-Dyersburg Electric from 12-6 p.m.

Henderson County Community Hospital, Lexington 12-4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20-Ridgemont Elementary School, Union City, 12-6 p.m.

Please call LIFELINE Blood Services at 731-427-4431 or 800-924-6572 for additional information.